Cocoa catwalk: sacks are sweet for Ivorian designer

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa runs in the family of Ivorian fashion designer Felicite Mai. It was her father, a tailor-turned-cocoa planter, who gave her her first sewing machine, a model dating back to 1952.

And for the last five years, this sewing-school graduate has been turning out eye-catching outfits made from the jute sacks used to ship Ivory Coast's top export - cocoa.

From her humble shop in the popular Treichville suburb of the economic capital Abidjan, Mai designs, cuts and fits clothes for men and women that use the natural beige colors and coarse fiber of cocoa and coffee sacks.

Normally stuffed to bursting with the cocoa beans that make Ivory Coast the world's No. 1 grower of the source of chocolate, Mai's creations are worn by a growing clientele of celebrities, artists and musicians, some even from abroad.

"Ivory Coast's economy is based on agriculture, especially cocoa and coffee. So I decided to promote these crops by creating these fashion designs," said Mai, whose real name is Maimouna Camara Gomet.

"For me, it's a way of drawing the whole world's attention to cocoa and coffee," she said.

Proud to wear her own designs, she sports a beige cut-off top with a frayed fringe, made from a jute sack, over blue jeans, a tape measure draped around her neck.