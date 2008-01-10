Swiss Army Knife makers branch out

By Tom Armitage

IBACH, Switzerland (Reuters) -- It was the flip-open tool of the 20th century, but the Swiss Army Knife fell out of favor as mobile phones and MP3 players vied for pocket space.

Now from their base in what is popularly known as Swiss Army Knife Valley in central Switzerland its makers are fighting back, with a range of products carrying the iconic brand as well as the creation of a flagship store in New York.

"We wanted to make our brand more visible and broaden our range of products," said Hans Schorno, a spokesman for privately held Victorinox -- one of the makers of knives supplied to Swiss soldiers. "All products are inspired by the Swiss Army Knife."

One analyst said a strong Swiss-made label and perceptions of quality have recently helped lift sales of the knife in the face of cheaper competition and imitations.

Victorinox does not issue public financial reports but said sales totaled 465 million Swiss francs in 2006.

"At the moment this 'Swiss-made' brand is particularly cool," said Landesbanki Kepler equity analyst Jon Cox, who specializes in Swiss retail companies.

With its myriad tools like tweezers and bottle-openers, the gadget was for a time indispensable to the clued-in traveler.