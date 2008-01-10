Coca-Cola pulls "blasphemous" ad

By Conor Sweeney

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Coca-Cola's main Russian bottling distributor has removed religious images from its drinks refrigerators after a group of Russian Orthodox believers accused it of blasphemy, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Thursday.

Local people in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 km (250 miles) from Moscow, complained to the prosecutor's office last month about pictures of an orthodox cross and onion-shaped church domes on the outdoor refrigerators.

At the time, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. said it would not drop the marketing campaign and there had been no negative reaction in other Russian cities where similar images were used on the sides of the refrigerators.

Russia's tolerance towards Western influences has lessened, with the Kremlin's political rhetoric notably hostile to the United States, the birthplace of Coca-Cola.

"I would assure people that we used these images to promote Russian culture and not to offend anybody's feelings," the spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming the company's decision.

"This incident in Nizhny Novgorod is regrettable."

She said it would take some time to remove the offending images from hundreds of outdoor sales refrigerators.