Spanish welcome for migrants wears thin

By Jason Webb

L'HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, Spain (Reuters) - When immigrants come to L'Hospitalet on the grimy outskirts of Barcelona, they'd better not play loud music after 10 at night or spit on the street.

"You are not allowed to spit, urinate or defecate in public places," says a leaflet in Spanish and Catalan aimed at the immigrant community, which has increased tenfold in nine years to reach 24 percent of the dormitory town's population of 263,000.

As the country lurches towards possible recession following a boom fuelled by immigrant labor, the leaflets distributed on the streets of densely inhabited working-class L'Hospitalet confirm that a hardening of attitudes to immigration, already apparent in other parts of Europe, is now reaching Spain.

At the town hall, run by a Socialist-led coalition, officials talk about "disciplining" immigrants to avoid frictions with native Spaniards, and describe how they have taken measures including a special police unit which mainly concentrates on complaints about noise.

Compare that with an amnesty for 700,000 illegal immigrants announced by Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero soon after he first took office in 2004. During election campaigns this year, he accused the conservative opposition of racism when it called for stricter immigration controls.

Now Zapatero has surprised many of his own supporters by poaching L'Hospitalet's mayor to become his new immigration minister.

The opposition Popular Party made inroads in working-class neighborhoods at the March ballots, and Zapatero decided the rate of immigration, which had touched 800,000 a year, was becoming an electoral liability as the economy entered a steep downturn.