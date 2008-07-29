Siberian villages witness Russian healthcare revival

By James Kilner

MELNIKOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Yevgeny Kalashnikov's hulking frame dominated the manager's office on the second floor of a hospital in Siberia. Looking up from his desk littered with papers, he said: "Things have got so much better."

It felt as if the only thing to change in Kalashnikov's office over the last few years was the flip-top calendar.

A grubby window gave the room a view over water pipes running across scrubland. Potted plants lined the windowsill. There was no computer.

But the 104-bed Hospital No. 1 in Melnikovo, a farming town of 20,000 lying on the edge of one of the world's biggest swamps an hour's drive from the capital of Tomsk region in Siberia, is part of a healthcare revolution sweeping Russia.

"The attitude of the state has changed and the future looks good," Kalashnikov said.

Both Russia's federal and regional governments -- enriched by energy and commodity exports over the last decade -- have poured money into the country's Communist-era healthcare system which crumbled after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin have made improving the health of Russians central to their policies and pledged billions of dollars to boost healthcare.