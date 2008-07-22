Nigeria bulldozes slums to polish capital

By Randy Fabi

ABUJA (Reuters) - Scavenging through mounds of rubble in Nigeria's capital Abuja, Usman Landam plucks out the biggest mud blocks he can find, determined to rebuild his two-bedroom hut after government bulldozers knocked it down.

Landam's plight illustrates a stark discrepancy lurking at the heart of the world's eighth biggest crude exporter.

As oil prices surge, producer nations are reaping heady financial rewards. But in many of those countries, only a few are lifted by the swell while millions more are buffeted by waves of food and fuel inflation.

Or in Landam's case, swept aside by the new wealth.

"My house used to be there," the 25-year-old said, pointing to the pile of crushed rocks, splintered wood and corrugated metal left after his home was destroyed last month.

"I hope to make a new home for my wife and child, but it will take some time," he added.

The OPEC member nation's government says homes in the shanty towns around Abuja, most of which lack electricity or piped water, are illegal and do not fit into its master plan to develop a prestigious capital.