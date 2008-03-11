Ugandan soldiers bring succor to sick Somalis

By Aweys Yusuf

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Hundreds of Somalis squeeze between two concrete blast barriers at an African Union peacekeeping base in the Somali capital.

Military vehicles wait to take the sick and injured several miles (km) past the barrier to a tented clinic where 450 patients a day come in from Mogadishu's war-battered streets for treatment.

"My baby had an attack of diarrhea yesterday. I was forced to rush her to the Ugandan clinic, because the medicine is excellent and free," said Fadumo Aden, resting her 5-month old baby on her lap.

Uganda was the first of two countries to send soldiers for the African Union (AU) peacekeeping force to Somalia, torn by an Islamist-led insurgency against Somali and Ethiopian troops.

The 2,200 AU soldiers have been unable to stem the violence and -- like their mission in Sudan's Darfur region -- complain of being under-funded and under-staffed.

But the tented hospital has been a rare bright spot in Mogadishu, providing desperately-needed healthcare to the population and giving the soldiers more of a sense of purpose.

Even so, the military doctors say they do not have enough medicine for the patients, whose country has suffered near-incessant civil war since 1991.