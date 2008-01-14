Three dimensional images become significant tool

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - Three-dimensional images, which helped to show that double amputee Oscar Pistorius receives considerable advantages from carbon fiber blade attachments, have become a significant tool in the drive to improve athletic performances.

The South African runner, who had both legs amputated below the knee as a child, failed on Monday in his bid to compete at August's Beijing Olympics and has now been banned from competing against able-bodied athletes.

Scientists at the German Sport University in Cologne used a three-dimensional scanner and high-speed cameras to build up images to allow them to compare Pistorius with five able-bodied athletes.

The science of biomechanics -- the study of the mechanics of animate structures -- is already being applied to tennis.

David Fewtrell is a senior lecturer in sport biomechanics at England's University of Central Lancashire, one of the experts who add the latest biomechanical research to the nutritional and conditioning advances which make today's athletes stronger and faster.

Fewtrell helped to construct an imaginary bionic tennis player during the ATP Masters Cup in Shanghai last year, combining elements such as world number one Roger Federer's hand-eye coordination, number two Rafael Nadal's determination and aggression and Andy Roddick's serve.

"Tennis is one of the most dynamic sports on earth," Fewtrell said in a statement. "The top players use every part of their minds as well as their bodies and they are fitter, faster and stronger now than ever before.