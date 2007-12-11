Tribalism helps shape Kenya's election

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Hang out with Kenyans for a while, and you will soon start hearing tribal jokes.

Luos drive expensive cars, but live in the backseat.

Kikuyus own junk cars, then drive home to posh farms.

Maasai sell their cars -- for cattle!

Such are the tribal stereotypes and jokes that Kenyans can rattle off good-naturedly in ethnically mixed company.

But the underlying prejudices can take on a nastier tone during elections fuelled by power-hungry politicians.

Analysts say tribal alliances among Kenya's more than 40 ethnic groups may determine the December 27 national election.