Jobs arise from ashes of Finland forestry

By Terhi Kinnunen

KUUSANKOSKI, Finland (Reuters) - When Finland's UPM-Kymmene bowed to tough market conditions and shut its Voikkaa paper plant two years ago, Raimo Loytty readily swapped a 30-year career in the mill for a stone mason's chisel.

Along with 677 former co-workers, Loytty was among the first victims of thousands of layoffs by paper companies facing rising production costs, weak demand growth and overcapacity.

But he turned what could have been a personal disaster into a success, with a willingness to reinvent himself that mirrors a shift in the Finnish economy away from its former focus on forestry and into high-growth areas such as technology.

A hot job market and strength in other exports has helped buffer Finland against the cuts, analysts say.

"The economy is so strong now that there is demand for employees. In some regions there is a lack of workers," said Pasi Holm, managing director of Finnish research institute PTT.

He added that new businesses had been established in Kuusankoski and that southeastern Finland was also benefiting from surging trans-border traffic to Russia.

On the face of it, the numbers look bleak.