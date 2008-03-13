Russia handball coach harks back to Soviet era

By Gennady Fyodorov

ZVENIGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Yevgeny Trefilov freely admits he is a throwback to a bygone era when Soviet coaches ruled their players with a rod of iron and helped to make the country a sporting superpower.

As Russia struggle to match the achievements of the former Soviet Union in many sports, Trefilov, coach of the national women's handball team, has a track record many of his peers can only dream of.

Led by their charismatic boss, the Russians have struck gold at three of the last four world championships, winning the biennial event in 2003, 2005 and again last year, and have qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 16 years.

The 52-year-old Trefilov's personality and coaching style make him stand out.

Usually shy and unassuming, the 1.90-metre Trefilov, who weighs more than 120 kg, is famous for his verbal outbursts at his charges and has strong views about how to treat them.

"You could say I'm a Soviet-era coach. I was always taught that as coach you need a firm hand to keep players in line," he told Reuters in an interview.

"For many of our young people the word 'Soviet' has a somewhat bad taste and is old-fashioned but in my generation it meant having great pride in your country.