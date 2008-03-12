Syrian show traces European influence on Arab art

By Khaled Yacoub Oweis

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - A rare exhibition of Arab and Italian art in an old caravanserai in the heart of Damascus is challenging taboos about European influences behind a late 20th-century renaissance in Arab art.

The exhibition, in the domed 18th-century Khan Asaad Basha, shows the work of Arab artists hanging alongside ones by Italian artists who had either inspired or taught them.

The result is a powerful demonstration of how modern Arab artists adopted European styles and then transformed them to reflect the political turbulence of their countries.

"We're in difficult times and it is important for art to resist culture wars. One can see how Italian schools ... influenced leading Arab artists," said researcher Martina Corgnati.

Many Arab painters and sculptors left for Europe, mainly Italy and France, after World War Two as authoritarian rulers cemented their grip on power across the Middle East.

Those who returned from exile brought back European 20th- century styles which underpinned a modern Arab artistic tradition now gaining new recognition and popularity.

"They adopted the Italian school in their own way," Corgnati told Reuters.