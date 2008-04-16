Corporate giants take a shine to cutting-edge art

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON (Reuters) - Walk into any lobby in London's financial heart and the change is clear: the City's giants have dropped the Old Masters and are embracing contemporary art instead in the battle to impress clients and inspire employees.

Ditching Thames landscapes, London's powerhouses have developed a taste for cutting-edge work, collecting emerging artists, often on modest budgets, as the corporate focus shifts from promoting gravitas to portraying a bold, fresh outlook.

Many now own world-class collections, with Deutsche Bank, for example, showing off works that stretch from a Damien Hirst and an Anish Kapoor in its London lobby to R.B. Kitaj, Bridget Riley and Lucian Freud in the meeting rooms upstairs.

The shift to contemporary art has also run parallel to a need to bring corporate collections into the company structure -- to reflect the brand, and contain the cost.

Where in the past, pieces were often accumulated by enthusiastic executives whose spending could run into millions, the average amount now spent on pieces of art is closer to 10,000-20,000 pounds ($20,000-39,000).

Collections are also professionally handled, with items more often than not picked by freelance curators or outside advisers.

"It is about competition and it's about showing they are sophisticated and modern," said Prue O'Day, a director of independent art adviser Anderson O'Day, who has worked with dozens of corporate clients from Ernst & Young to WestLB.