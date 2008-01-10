Queen's husband sent "cruel" letters to Diana

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) - The husband of Queen Elizabeth, accused of being behind a plot to kill Princess Diana, sent her "derogatory" and "cruel" letters, an inquest into her death heard on Thursday.

Diana also received threats over her high-profile campaign against landmines and had predicted she would be killed by British security services, Simone Simmons, a close confidante of the princess, said.

"She was terrified somebody was going to bump her off," said the therapist, who met the princess in 1993. She used to see her up to five times a week and once spent 10 hours on the phone with her, Simmons told the inquest.

The long-running official inquiry is aiming to discover if there were any sinister circumstances surrounding the deaths of Diana and her lover Dodi al-Fayed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997.

Dodi's father, luxury storeowner Mohamed al-Fayed, alleges that the couple were killed by British spies on the orders of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband and Diana's former father-in-law.

Simmons, who said she specialized in "energy healing" using her hands to "correct imbalances in somebody's electromagnetic field," told the court that Diana had shown her two "nasty" letters from Philip.

In previous hearings, the inquest has been presented with heavily edited letters dated from 1992 from Philip to Diana which suggested they had a warm relationship, with the princess referring to him as "Dearest Pa."