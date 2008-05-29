Iraqi music school battles violence, persecution

By Haider Salahuddin and Aseel Kami

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Gunmen threaten to kill their relatives, roadside bombs make journeys to school hazardous and religious hardliners persecute them -- but the children of Iraq's Music and Ballet School have an antidote to war: music.

"When I play my oud, I defy violence in society," said Haneen Imad, 17, referring to her traditional Arabic lute, as she played an old folk song on its strings. "When I hear the sound of a helicopter droning over my head, I play louder."

Baghdad's only musical academy for school-aged students has been in decline since the early 1990s, when United Nations sanctions imposed on Iraq for its invasion of Kuwait wrecked the economy and left many families destitute. But things got a lot worse after U.S. forces ousted Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003.

Daily violence in Baghdad has endangered many a child's journey to the classroom, but pupils and teachers at this school in an upmarket Baghdad suburb fear the added threat of being attacked by religious militants for their love of music.

The emergence of a new breed of militants, who target people practicing arts they consider "un-Islamic," has led several worried parents to take their children out of the school.

The 200 students who attended in 2006 have dwindled to just 140, headmistress Najiha Hamadi said.

"After 2003, religious movements started to gain influence on Iraqi life. This has had a negative impact on us," Hamadi told Reuters. "People fear for the safety of their children."