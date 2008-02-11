Isolated Turk Cypriots try to clean up image

By Gareth Jones

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Turkish Cypriot authorities are trying to shed their tiny enclave's image as a haven for crooks with new laws on money laundering and casinos, but their efforts are being undermined by Cyprus's decades-old ethnic partition.

The self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is recognized only by Turkey and has no extradition treaty with other countries, hence its reputation as a safe refuge for criminals, especially from Britain, Cyprus's ex-colonial ruler.

Most of the world, including the European Union, recognizes the Greek Cypriot government in the south as the sole legal representative of the whole of Cyprus but its writ does not run north of the U.N.-policed Green Line that bisects the island.

"We have no police cooperation with the Greek Cypriots. They say to us 'you don't have a police force, you don't have courts. You are illegal'," Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat told Reuters at his residence in Cyprus's divided capital Nicosia.

"Even when we had bird flu here in Cyprus, there was no cooperation. Zero, nothing," said Talat.

Greek Cypriots fear that dealing with the TRNC could lead to de facto recognition of an entity they regard as illegal and foisted on their Mediterranean island by arch-foe Turkey.

The TRNC is barred from Interpol and other international crime-fighting organizations. Over the decades various people sought by the police have fled to the TRNC, including Turkish Cypriot Asil Nadir, the tycoon behind the collapsed Polly Peck business empire whom Britain wants to try on fraud charges.