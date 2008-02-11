Jaeger styles a renaissance, aims beyond Burberry

By Rachel Sanderson

LONDON (Reuters) - Belinda Earl, chief executive of British fashion brand Jaeger, knows the value of trading up.

Three years ago, the former chief of mid-range British department store group Debenhams joined Jaeger, a 124-year old apparel chain that had tumbled into the red after losing its way as British women marched towards discount fashions.

Fast-forward, and having swapped Jaeger's dowdy suiting for cashmere studded with Swarovski crystals and faux snakeskin trousers, Earl is marking the brand's shift in fashion status: from has-been to a trendsetting label worn by Kate Moss.

Top-line sales are up 15 percent this financial year ending February, and Earl on Sunday took a front row seat at London Fashion Week for Jaeger's first catwalk show for its younger, trendier Jaeger London line.

"It takes us up another notch and that's where we want to be," said Earl, 46, who swapped her business suit for Jaeger's top-selling tuxedo jacket and skinny pants to mingle with the fashion set on the front row.

The revival of privately owned Jaeger comes at a time when trying to spot the next turnaround story among Britain's faded high-end brands has become an even trickier business.

Since Burberry proved a global luxury goods group can be built out of a First World War trenchcoat maker, London's catwalks are full of once-storied names -- Asprey, Aquascutum, Biba, Ossie Clark -- whose backers are hoping to build fortunes by exploiting their heritage.