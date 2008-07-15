Guinea-Bissau economy captive to cocktail snack

By Pascal Fletcher

BISSAUZINHO, Guinea-Bissau (Reuters) - The next time you grab a handful of cashew nuts at a party, think that you may be holding the economic heartbeat of one tiny West African state in the palm of your hand.

Cashew nuts are the main export of Guinea-Bissau, a former Portuguese colony wedged between French-speaking Senegal and Guinea. Its 1.6 million people are ranked among the third poorest in the world in development terms by the United Nations.

As world leaders chase solutions to the global crisis caused by soaring food and fuel prices that threaten millions with hardship, Guinea-Bissau's peasant farmers are looking to their cashew crop to see whether they will eat or go hungry this year.

Across this Guinea Coast state, which is watered by numerous creeks and rivers, large swathes of the tangled tropical bush consist mostly of leafy cashew trees, mixed with oil palms.

At Bissauzinho, a hamlet west of the capital Bissau, Janette Chico and her friend have collected a few kg of raw cashew nuts to sell at the store of Mustapha Issa, one of many Mauritanian traders who live from commerce in Guinea-Bissau.

As they chat in crioulo, the amalgam of Portuguese and local languages that is the lingua franca of the country, Issa weighs what they have brought and pays them in tattered CFA franc notes, the common currency of most of francophone West Africa.

Guinea-Bissau's farming families use the proceeds from their cashew sales each year to buy rice, their preferred daily diet.