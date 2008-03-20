WITNESS: Chased through the Nile Delta by a blue Peugeot

Cynthia Johnston has been a correspondent with Reuters for seven years. A U.S. citizen, she has worked for Reuters in London, Beirut, Israel and the Palestinian territories, and is now based in Cairo. In the following story she recounts her coverage of attempts by the Muslim Brotherhood to enter Egyptian local council elections, which ended in a car chase across the Nile Delta.

By Cynthia Johnston

KAFR SAQR, Egypt (Reuters) - The first thing I noticed was the motorcycle.

It was hovering close to the tail of the Reuters Jeep I was riding in to head out of Egypt's Nile Delta after a surreal day of covering the Muslim Brotherhood's mostly futile attempts to register for local council elections, due on April 8.

I asked the driver to stop, and the motorcycle stopped as well. When we started moving again, the bike followed. It was the start of a zigzag cat-and-mouse chase along bumpy roads that would last over an hour and involve three pursuing vehicles.

I was in the region to look into complaints by the Brotherhood that the U.S.-backed government was barring its members from submitting nomination papers for the vote, sometimes violently.

The Islamist organization, Egypt's largest opposition group, is especially strong in parts of the Delta.

In the town of Kafr Saqr, where not a single Brotherhood member had successfully registered before my visit, a handful of candidates told of being obstructed from getting the stamps and paperwork needed to enter the race, and then barred from submitting papers once they were complete.