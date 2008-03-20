Pain is gymnast Tweddle's constant companion

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - Pain and Beth Tweddle have been constant companions since the 2006 world asymmetric bars champion broke her left foot warming up for the British championships eight years earlier.

In 1999 pins were removed from her ankle. A year later the joint required manipulation under a local anesthetic.

Flaking bone was removed in 2001 before surgery on both ankles in 2002. Two years later she underwent surgery on a torn bicep tendon.

"I've had enough injuries to last me a lifetime," Britain's first world gymnastics champion told Reuters in a telephone interview during a break from training for the Beijing Olympics.

"In a way it's made me a stronger person, it's made me more determined to go out and prove to people that an injury isn't going to stop me."

"I think every athlete competes through certain aspects of pain. I guess that's just part of the sport.

"I don't tumble on hard floors every day. Some days on soft, some days on hard. I can't compete every weekend so I have to be a bit more selective.