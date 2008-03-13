Former Qaeda base eyed as Iraqi honeymoon hotspot

By Mohammed Abbas and Yasser Faisal

HABANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Once a lovers' getaway, Habaniya Tourist Village in western Iraq became a refugee camp during some of the fiercest fighting since the fall of Baghdad. Now Amr al-Dulaimi hopes to turn it into a romantic haven again.

Dulaimi runs the crumbling tourist resort, formerly a favorite wedding and honeymoon destination for Iraqis. After the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, it found itself next to an al Qaeda stronghold and centre of a bloody Sunni insurgency.

But as security slowly improves in Anbar, potential investors plan to visit Habaniya this month to decide whether the village almost every Iraqi remembers as a place of love, romance and fun family days out, can be resurrected.

"It was beautiful. My wife and I would walk by the lake. I'm so sad about what it's become," said mechanic Alaa Naji, who got married in the village in 1999.

"Tourism is important because all we've seen is killing and bad news. We need somewhere to relax," he said.

Built in 1979, the tourist village is on the shores of Lake Habaniya in Anbar province, a former haven for al Qaeda and close to the city of Falluja, scene of some of the bloodiest battles between insurgents and U.S. and Iraqi forces.

"I tell you with certainty that the people for the last five years have gone through hell, and are looking for entertainment," said Dulaimi. "It really saddens me when I talk to officials and they say now is not the time for tourism."