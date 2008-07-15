Iraq's Mosul struggles to shake off al Qaeda

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - Attacks in the northern city of Mosul have halved since security forces moved to drive al Qaeda from its last urban stronghold in Iraq, but the militant group is far from finished.

Bombings, shootings and kidnappings occur nearly every day. Many businessmen have fled Iraq's third largest city. And while restaurants in the capital Baghdad now stay open well into the night, Mosul largely shuts down when the sun sets.

"Al Qaeda does what it likes in Mosul. It is still here in force," said Ashraf Mohammed, a clothes shop owner.

The offensive in Mosul and surrounding Nineveh province is part of a campaign by Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to stamp the government's authority over areas previously controlled by Sunni Arab al Qaeda militants or Shi'ite militias.

The operation is being led by Iraqi security forces with support from U.S. troops.

Among a dozen residents interviewed by Reuters, several said security was better since operations were stepped up two months ago. But fear of Sunni Islamist al Qaeda remains ever present.

At a news conference on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Major-General Abdul-Kareem Khalaf was asked if the offensive had been a failure.

"Nineveh has not failed ... There have been some reviews of the Nineveh operation and we will support the military leadership of Nineveh with a series of actions that will make it a success, and soon," Khalaf replied.