Losing is a hard lesson for Noah at Chicago Bulls

By Steve Keating

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (Reuters) - Joakim Noah has had to adjust to many things during a tumultuous NBA rookie season but the most difficult has been losing.

A standout on a successful University of Florida team, the pony-tailed Frenchman had almost forgotten how to lose as the Gators ran up a 68-11 record on their way to back-to-back NCAA titles.

As the victories piled up so did the accolades with Noah earning All-American honors and being voted the outstanding player of the 2006 Final Four tournament, prompting the Chicago Bulls to use their first pick (ninth overall) in last year's draft on the charismatic centre.

This season, though, neither the Bulls nor Noah have lived up to expectations.

A pre-season tip to battle for the Eastern conference title, the Bulls (26-38) have lost more than they have won while Noah, until recently, received more attention for his temper tantrums than for his talent.

In January, the fiery power forward was suspended for two games following a confrontation with assistant coach Ron Adams and a few days later he challenged veteran Ben Wallace after a loss.

While Noah apparently had no shortage of things to say to coaches and team mates, he soon had no comment for the media, briefly boycotting reporters over what he believed was his unfair portrayal as a malcontent.