Need for speed takes drivers to extremes

By Mark Meadows

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (Reuters) - Racing drivers and motorbike riders will do anything to satisfy their craving for speed.

Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher quit at the end of 2006 but his love for the sport meant he came out of retirement to test for Ferrari late last year.

Current Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has been fulfilling his urge to go fast since the age of eight when he began karting in his native Brazil. Ducati's MotoGP titleholder Casey Stoner started his career on dirt tracks as a child.

Last week, respective world champions Ferrari and Ducati jointly held a winter team-building event in northern Italy where the drivers and riders indulged their need for speed in whatever way possible.

They skied and snowboarded down steep slopes before rounding off the week-long party by racing Fiat 500 cars on an outdoor ice rink.

Schumacher, who won 91 grands prix and is the most successful F1 driver ever, has not lost his competitive edge and made sure he won the giant slalom ski contest between the racers.

When asked if he had missed a gate on the way down, the 39-year-old German was quick to crush any suggestion that he was not a worthy winner.