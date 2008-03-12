Inflation wave hits pockets, policy in east Europe

By Patrick Lannin and Anna Mudeva

RIGA/SOFIA (Reuters) - Miles apart, pensioners Alexander Ivanov in Latvia and Maria Vankova in Bulgaria are both grappling with the same silent thief: inflation.

Until recently eastern Europe had strong growth, but prices were fairly steady: now, led by food and fuel prices, basic necessities are rapidly being priced beyond people's reach.

The elderly are feeling the sharpest punishment for their governments' ambitions in taking the eastern European states into the European Union. But prices surging at double-digit rates also pose a dilemma for officials who are forced to choose between supporting growth and capping prices.

With price rises galloping beyond target levels, the rampant erosion of purchasing power is also delaying some countries' hopes of adopting the euro.

For people in the east, much poorer on average than their western counterparts and spending more of their income on basics, price rises are a daily dilemma.

The rate of price rises in Bulgaria at 13.2 percent is not far behind Latvia's 16.7 percent, the highest in the EU.

80-year-old Ivanov's pension is 120 Latvian lats ($265) a month and his food needs are taking more than half of it. He has started to sell his belongings to find money to live.