Europe's sports car makers feel endangered

By Pete Harrison

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - As Europe's giant car makers do battle with environmentalists and lawmakers over emissions curbs, makers of classic European sports cars like the Aston Martin DB9, Ferrari F430 and Porsche 911 are struggling to be heard.

Environmentalists say today's supercars, with huge engines pumping out up to three times as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as the average vehicle, have no place in a world struggling to rein in climate change.

But Lamborghini and its rivals argue that theirs is a rare art that needs protecting, blending timeless European design elements with cutting-edge technologies that themselves can help save the planet.

At the same time, sports cars usually only leave the garage at the weekend, contributing just 0.3 percent of European Union car emissions.

"As a high-luxury brand we are representing Europe to the world," Lamborghini Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told Reuters. "We are a species to protect."

Many European car makers fear that the EU's focus on emissions will make them uncompetitive around the world, leading to their eventual demise.

As part of its drive to lead the world in battling climate change, the EU's executive has proposed cutting carbon dioxide emissions from new cars to an average of 120 grams per km by 2012, compared with a current EU average of around 160 grams.