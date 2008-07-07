Held in Ukraine, migrants cling to EU dream

By Sabina Zawadzki

PAVSHYNO, Ukraine (Reuters) - "Who paid money to be a prisoner?" reads the graffiti on the wall of an illegal migrant detention camp in Ukraine where hundreds of Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Somalians and Vietnamese are being held.

In this former army barracks close to the western town of Mukachevo, Europe's immigration debate comes to life in the men who paid between $6,000 and $15,000 to smugglers to take them out of their often turbulent countries.

But their dreams of starting a new life in the rich 27-member European Union, by sneaking across Ukraine's border with four EU states, have been dashed. Now, bored and frustrated, many are just waiting for the chance to try again.

The EU's eastward expansion has been accompanied by a crackdown on illegal immigration, partly to soothe voters' fears of a surge in migrants when nine mostly ex-Communist states joined Europe's passport-free Schengen zone last December.

This month, EU lawmakers ruled that illegal immigrants could be detained for up to 18 months and face a re-entry ban of up to five years, measures that human rights groups said would lead to a "Fortress Europe" mentality.

Though they acknowledge their crossings were illegal, the detainees in Pavshyno said it was unfair to be held so long.

"I am not a criminal. I have some problems in my country, that is why I have to come here. So they give me six months," said Masum Billal, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi, standing in the camp's grounds.