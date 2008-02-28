Tensions between Madrid, regions as Spain votes

By Sarah Morris

FIGUERES, Spain (Reuters) - In Salvador Dali's home town of Figueres in northeastern Spain, Joan Carreras is chatting about soccer, but he's really talking about politics.

"As a child I never understood when I was in a bar and all the adults cheered when Spain scored a goal," said Carreras, 41, who teaches the Catalan language and special classes to immigrant pupils in a school in the wealthy region of Catalonia.

Now, Carreras finds himself dealing with a similar sense of confusion from his 11-year-old son, who wonders why Catalonia -- a region with its own language and distinct customs -- cannot play Spain in the football World Cup.

Such questions expose the emotions behind separatist movements in Catalonia and the nearby Basque Country -- emotions that have come to the fore again as Spain prepares to elect a new government on March 9.

When Kosovo declared independence this month, it lifted the lid on this sensitivity. Spain refused to recognize Kosovo's unilateral declaration, saying it did not adhere to international law.

How to deal with restive Catalans and Basques is an important campaign issue. The conservative Popular Party (PP) accuses Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero's Socialist government of failing to defend national unity.

Zapatero led a peace process with Basque separatist guerrillas ETA but talks broke down after a bomb attack on Madrid airport in 2006. ETA guerrillas have killed more than 800 people in a 40-year campaign for Basque independence.