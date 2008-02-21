Dissident Belarus troupe fills London theatre

By Alastair Sharp

LONDON (Reuters) - Life in the former Soviet republic of Belarus can test the creativity of non-conformists in the arts.

Independent-minded actors and writers say they have to walk a fine line between pleasing censors in officially approved theatre and organizing performances covertly, using elaborate ploys to avoid detection.

The Belarus Free Theatre is one such group, using private apartments and wooded areas around Minsk to which audiences are invited via furtive text messages and phone calls on the day.

Yet this month the group is advertising openly and drawing full houses for two plays at London's Soho Theatre.

Founded by Natalia Koliada and her husband Nikolai Khalezin in 2005, the group hopes to use clandestine theatre to change what it sees as the stifling hardline atmosphere created by veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko is accused of crushing freedom of speech and assembly. He is barred from the United States and the European Union, which say he rigged his re-election for a third term in 2006.

"Because of the total control on media you cannot write or broadcast anything, so the only thing was to write plays," Koliada told Reuters. "The idea was to change the situation by way of the arts."