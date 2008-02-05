Kenyan women deserve better, says former runner

By Jack Oyoo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Lack of education, sexist male officials and traditional views on marriage remain major stumbling blocks for Kenyan girls aspiring to be athletes, says one of the country's first female Olympians.

Lydia Stephens-Okech wants more women to get involved in sports administration to give young Kenyan women a better chance at Olympic success.

Despite the country's running pedigree, no Kenyan woman has ever won an Olympic gold medal. Kenya's men have won 17 golds, all but one in athletics, while the women have had to be content with a total of three silvers and one bronze.

"Some of the problems we faced still impede our female athletes' advancement today and better ways must be found to help them," said Stephens-Okech who was one of three female athletes when Kenya first included women in their Olympic team at the 1968 Games in Mexico.

"Parents must educate their daughters. Most of them just want their daughters to get married and have sons-in-law. It is a curse and a laughing stock if one's daughter is not married," Stephens-Okech told Reuters.

"(Girls) feel running is for children. Add this to the custom that equates girls to mothers and thus start discarding sports and you find immature women teeming in the village waiting to be married away.

"They don't have much time, especially those in day school. After school, they are faced with domestic chores at home. They don't have time to be children, to play and discover their talent. After marriage, however good runners they were, they are considered women, mothers, and discouraged from sport," she said.