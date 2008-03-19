U.S. follows Beijing model in BMX preparations

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Short of spending the entire year living in China, U.S. champion Donny Robinson could not have prepared any better for the debut of BMX as an Olympic sport in August.

The diminutive 24-year-old, along with his national squad team mates, has been training on a track at Chula Vista, California, which is a close replica of the daunting circuit to be used for the Beijing Games.

Both BMX Supercross courses were mapped out by prolific American designer Tom Ritzenthaler and Robinson has the added advantage of having won a test event on the Beijing track seven months ago.

"We have a huge advantage because these Supercross tracks were introduced just two years ago and the only time we would ever get to practice on them was when we went to the international events," Robinson told Reuters.

"Everyone would show up and be like a deer caught in the headlights, wondering who would go first because we didn't know what to expect. You never knew what you were in for until you hit them for the first time.

"Luckily Tom is the one who built every single track and we know his style of building. If something doesn't take our fancy, we tell him and he changes it. Bottom line, it's for the good of every rider out there."

Although the Chula Vista track at the U.S. Olympic Training Center and the Beijing course are not absolute carbon copies, they are close enough.