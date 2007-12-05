Murder and Web expose sordid side of student life

By Liz Rusbridger

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is the dream destination of exchange students, but student photos of drunken antics exposed by media coverage of a British girl's murder last month have cast a sobering light on their lifestyle.

After the murder of Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia, where she was on a European Union exchange program called Erasmus, the media discovered a trove of material posted by Perugia students and friends on the Web.

Erasmus already had a reputation for cross-border partying but the photos on the Web sites Facebook, Youtube and Myspace cast it in a bad light and even helped to incriminate the victims' friends, three of whom are now suspects in the case.

That has made some other students with no connection to the Perugia case think twice about social networking sites.

"The way the Italian media pored over the Perugia suspects' Facebook and Myspace pages certainly has made me more aware of how I could be judged," said 24-year-old American student Sam Cohan, who has lived in Rome for two years.

Drinking and partying by university students is hardly new but Internet networking sites mean their antics are now in the public eye for all to see -- and judge.

The media have latched on to the trend. A Youtube video of Finnish schoolboy Pekka-Eric Auvinen showed him brandishing guns before he shot nine people in November.