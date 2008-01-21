As Islamic banks boom, scholars are hard to find

By Mohammed Abbas

MANAMA (Reuters) - The green-fronted Kuwait Finance House Auto mall on Bahrain's main showroom highway is a bank that sells cars.

Here, the motorist can pick the model that takes his fancy and, at the same time, fix up the Islamic financing and Islamic insurance to buy it -- a sign of the rate at which Islamic banking is growing.

Opened in June last year to meet rising demand in the oil-rich Gulf archipelago, the bank offers murabaha-based purchase plans, a method of Islamic financing that lets customers buy automobiles without taking an interest-based loan.

As traditional Western bankers count the cost of a reckless lending spree, Islamic banking -- which complies with Islam's law banning the receipt of interest -- is surging. Estimated by some experts to be growing by about 15 percent a year, the sector has been forecast by management consultants McKinsey & Co to reach $1 trillion in assets by 2010.

Even as new bank branches pop up almost daily in Bahrain -- a hub for banking in the Gulf and home to one of the sector's most influential standards bodies -- some bankers are worried.

Their concern is that the training of scholars essential for the Islamic banks' supervision may not be able to keep pace.

A small group of usually robed and bearded Islamic scholars -- experts in Islamic law, known as sharia -- holds sway over the booming bank sector, and some in the industry wonder whether their expertise is being stretched too thin.