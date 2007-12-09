Dutch debate building Tulip Island in North Sea
By Emma Thomasson
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands wants to redraw the map of Europe -- literally.
Dubai has built Palm Island. Now the world leaders in land reclamation are considering an island in the shape of a tulip to fight overcrowding and shield the coastline from the rising sea.
Supporters of the scheme say it will give Dutch companies a chance to showcase water management skills that are increasingly in demand due to global warming, but critics say the plan will be prohibitively expensive and harm delicate ecosystems.
While a poll in October by research company TNS NIPO with the Red Cross showed the Dutch are more afraid of flooding than a terrorist attack, many have a strong faith in Dutch expertise and technology to protect them from the water.
The Dutch parliament has asked a commission on coastal development to look into the idea of building islands in the North Sea that could be used for housing, farming or a nature reserve, while at the same time helping to protect the coast.
"People live on top of each other in the Netherlands," said Christian Democrat politician Joop Atsma, who sponsored a parliamentary motion on building in the North Sea. "We are hungry for land. A huge area is needed for building."
Atsma says high land prices threaten the country's position as the world's third biggest exporter of agricultural products, and make a 100,000 hectare island potentially worth 10 billion euros ($14.69 billion) -- enough of a return to fund the project.
A government body set up to promote innovation has drawn up proposals for an island about 50 km long, sparking fierce debate which inspired one blogger to joke that a cannabis leaf may be a more suitable shape than the tulip on the formal plans. Continued...