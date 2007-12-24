Migrant Romanian workers leave children at home

By Justyna Pawlak

BALACIU, Romania (Reuters) - Desperate parents are fleeing the poverty of Romania's countryside in search of work elsewhere in the European Union, leaving their children behind to be cared for by others.

Since Romania joined the EU at the start of 2007, thousands of children have been left with grandparents, neighbors or local authorities while their parents seek work, often illegally, on Italian construction sites or in Spanish orchards.

"The phenomenon is on the rise since Romania joined the EU, opening doors to free travel across borders in western Europe," said Mariela Neagu who runs the state child protection agency.

"The parents see it as a sacrifice for their children, to give them a better future."

In some schools, more than half the students live without either or both parents. Many villages in northern and eastern Romania appear to be inhabited only by children and their grandparents.

Official figures show 80,000 of more than 4 million Romanian children have one parent or both parents working abroad. Social workers and volunteers say the real number is much higher.

Bogdan Lacatus was seven years old when his father went to Spain to find work and 11 when his mother left their village in southern Romania to follow him.