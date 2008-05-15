Big results on small budget for New Zealand

By Greg Stutchbury

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Driving along the tree-lined streets of the small New Zealand town of Cambridge and past multi-million-dollar stud farms, it is hard to imagine a less likely setting for a revolution in sports administration.

Rowing New Zealand (RNZ), however, from their spartan headquarters on the banks of Lake Karapiro, a man-made lake on the Waikato River, have produced one of the strongest rowing squads in the world on an annual budget of some four million New Zealand dollars ($3.08 million).

At last year's world rowing championships in Munich, New Zealand won three gold medals and two silvers while the "next generation" at the under-23 world championships in Glasgow won three golds and a silver.

Of the Beijing Olympics squad selected so far, 11 of the 15 have won senior world titles in the last three years, while Rob Wadell, who was named in the men's double scull, won gold in the single scull at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Women's single sculler Emma Twigg also won at the world under-23 championships in 2007.

"Medals are important," said RNZ's high performance manager Andrew Matheson, summarizing the entire philosophy of his organization in three words and explaining the reason for their shift in focus away from the blue-riband men's eight crew.

Increased government funding depended on winning several medals, not a single high-profile one, and given the small population of 4.2 million, and even smaller pool of top athletes, RNZ had chosen to split up their elite squad, he explained.