Cross country course scrutinized

By Sophie Taylor

HONG KONG (Reuters) - More than a dozen riders have died in three-day eventing over the last two years and the Olympic cross-country course is under increased scrutiny because it is being built from scratch.

"It is a risk sport and there's no pretending that it isn't, but so is rock-climbing, so is motor-racing so is anything," said Mike Etherington-Smith, who designed the course for the Games' cross-country event at Beas River.

"If you don't want to fall off, don't get on a horse."

Etherington-Smith, who built the course over some segments of the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, said riders know "what the risks are."

"All course designers all share ideas and experiences because we want to make the sport as safe as possible," he said.

Some 50 fences carved with auspicious Chinese designs of dragons, pandas and cranes, some with water jumps, will be spread over the hilly terrain in one of Hong Kong's more picturesque spots near its border with China.

Riders taking part in the three-day event -- cross-country comes after dressage and before the show jumping phases -- tried a shorter test course last year.