In Eritrea, youth say frustrated by long service

By Jack Kimball

ASMARA (Reuters) - God surveys the world one day, seeing the mountains, valleys, seas and all there is.

Suddenly God stops and exclaims: "Why is Eritrea so green? I specifically made that country dry and yellow!"

The angel Gabriel leans over and whispers: "My Lord, those are army uniforms."

So goes a joke about mandatory national service in Eritrea, a Red Sea state that keeps an estimated 1 in 15 people in the army often for years beyond the obligatory 12 to 18 months.

One of Africa's newest and smallest nations boasts one of the continent's largest armies in an area where a war in Somalia and Eritrea's own border dispute with Ethiopia fuel instability.

At least 320,000 Eritreans are in the army out of a population of 4.7 million, the World Bank says.

Asmara has the largest armed forces in sub-Saharan Africa, ahead of arch-foe Ethiopia with 138,000 troops, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).