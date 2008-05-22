U.S. brands hang on in sanctions-hit Sudan, Iran

By Andrew Heavens and Fredrik Dahl

KHARTOUM/TEHRAN (Reuters) - Driving through the traffic-choked streets of Khartoum and Tehran, you could forget that Sudan and Iran have been hit by years of U.S. sanctions.

Leaving Sudan's main airport, one of the first things you see is the ultimate symbol of American capitalism -- the classic form of a Coca-Cola bottle printed on multi-colored banners, next to a huge hoarding for rival Pepsi.

Pop into Paytakht shopping centre in Iran's capital and you can snap up a new Dell laptop, choose from a range of Motorola handsets and compare them with the latest Apple iPhone.

These products are among prominent U.S. brands that have stayed on shop shelves in Sudan and Iran in the face of some of the toughest trade restrictions ever imposed.

Smugglers, like those who zip across the Strait of Hormuz in speedboats from Oman to Iran, and "grey-market" traders, who operate outside of the manufacturers' authorized trading channels, ship in western goods via Dubai and other hubs.

But their enterprise has been matched by a handful of mainstream U.S. corporations who have found their own way into both countries' huge markets, while staying within the law.

U.S. soft drinks giants Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc have both secured export licenses from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), using legislation that allows blacklisted states to buy U.S agricultural commodities, medicines and medical equipment.