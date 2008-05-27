Old Dubai clings to life as new city rises

By Amran Abocar

DUBAI (Reuters) - Khadija Ahmad and her family are the only residents left in Dubai's old Bastakiya quarter, her house little changed since she arrived as a new bride more than 70 years ago.

Nestled among mushrooming skyscrapers and multi-lane highways, the rabbit warren of streets dating from the 1890s is one of the few reminders left of Dubai's past as a sleepy village where people earned money by diving for pearls.

In the 1990s, the government bought out most homeowners in Bastakiya to protect the run-down district from developers. Today, the area beside Dubai creek is home to galleries, cafes and restaurants, and to Ahmad and her family who declined the state's offer to buy them out.

"Fifteen years ago, they moved everyone out. Thank God, we were able to stay," said Ahmad, standing just inside her front door, out of sight of male passers-by.

In less than 60 years, the United Arab Emirates' hub has become a byword for ostentatious wealth, speckled with one jaw-dropping development after another, like a set of islands shaped like palm trees and the sail-shaped Burj al-Arab hotel.

But Emirates officials have begun to wake up to the value of Dubai's historic sites, partly reflecting a popular demand for tangible links to a fast disappearing past, and partly because of the realization that history can boost tourism.

"We have to have our culture and traditions to show to others," said Waleed Nabil, 22, an Emirati who works at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding in Bastakiya.