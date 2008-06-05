Fighting the "fiery serpent" in Sudan

By Skye Wheeler

JUBA, Sudan (Reuters) - Rheumy-eyed Chief Joseph Lokoi has lived through two civil wars in south Sudan, but the scars covering his body are not the relics of battle.

Each one marks the spot where a Guinea worm -- a spaghetti-like waterborne parasite up to one meter (3 feet) long -- pushed out of his skin.

After living inside its host for up to 14 months, the long worm, often known as the "fiery serpent," releases chemicals to soften the flesh, making a blistering, pus-filled wound. It then pushes out so it can deposit around a million larvae.

"The pain is great," said Lokoi, who lives in Sudan's dry Eastern Equatoria State, where most men carry a gun and where deadly cattle raids are common.

Burning pain sends many victims into the nearest available water for relief. For Lokoi's Toposa tribe, this is often one of the small stagnant hand-dug rainwater ponds or shallow wells the whole community depends on.

The Guinea worm spews a cloud of larvae into the water on contact and dies. Unless it is boiled or filtered, the water is likely to infect those who drink it.

Sudan is home to four-fifths of the world's cases of Guinea worm: a painful and soul-destroying yearly fixture that often afflicts people during the rainy season. But now, there is fresh hope the parasite can finally be eradicated.