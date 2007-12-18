Brazilian coaches suffer as talent drains away

By Brian Homewood

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - No matter how meticulously a Brazilian coach prepares for the new season, his plans can be wrecked in an instant by the international transfer window.

Brazil exported a record 1,085 professional players this year, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In addition to the traditional destinations such as Spain, Italy and Portugal, players headed for places as unlikely as Guatemala, Surinam, Vietnam and Armenia.

The trade is often lucrative for Brazilian clubs and a successful move can give the players a chance to achieve financial independence for themselves and their families.

For the coaches of the 20 first division clubs, already working in one of the most volatile markets in the football world, it is a major headache, however.

"In the old days, the boy was born and his dream was to play football and to play for Brazil," said Alexandre Gallo, coach of first division Figueirense, during an international football forum in Rio de Janeiro.

"Today, the boy is born and he dreams of becoming a footballer so he can turn professional and be sold to a club in Europe. The dream has changed."