Love of volleyball keeps Ivan Miljkovic going

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Love, not money, has kept Serbia's top volleyball player Ivan Miljkovic on track for his third Olympic Games.

Even before the former Yugoslavia broke apart in a series of bloody conflicts, volleyball could never match the financial rewards offered in the far more popular team sports of soccer and basketball.

During the war-torn 1990s, less money than ever was available to top-level athletes in an economy ravaged by political strife and international isolation.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Miljkovic decided to fulfill his talent and became one of volleyball's top outside hitters.

"One could certainly expect better facilities in western Europe but my love for the sport and my determination to achieve my objectives kept me going," said Miljkovic.

"When I was in primary school, I really enjoyed swimming, tennis and handball too," he said.

"But I always loved volleyball more than any other sport and I honestly believe that complete and unequivocal commitment is a basic prerequisite for success whatever you do for a living.