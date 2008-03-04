Teams put a price on Beijing Games medals

By Karolos Grohmann

ATHENS (Reuters) - A simple wreath of wild olive leaves and a promise of immortality were enough for champions at the ancient Olympics in Greece.

At the modern Games, professional athletes who bring home medals are offered rather more worldly rewards.

Greece dropped the idea of presenting the winner with a wreath and an amphora of precious olive oil long ago and instead will offer about 190,000 euros ($277,000) for gold medalists at August's Beijing Olympics, 130,000 for silver and 70,000 for bronze.

Medallists will also get a comfortable civil service job, usually as an officer in the military, and several advertising contracts worth hundreds of thousands of euros in total.

Games newcomers Montenegro, who joined the Olympic family last year, will offer $60,000 but the chances of anyone collecting the bonus are slim for the tiny Balkan nation with a population of about 700,000.

Olympic powerhouse Russia offers $50,000 for gold, $30,000 for silver and $20,000 for bronze.

Russian Olympic medallists can also expect big bonuses from various sports funds and private businesses such as energy giant Gazprom, as well as free housing, cash and cars from their local city or regional authorities, driving up their potential revenues to about $500,000.