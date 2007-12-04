East Europe's drab prefab towers ripe for revamp

By Andras Gergely

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Polish hip-hop stars sing about them, Hungarians paint them, Germans show them off in a museum, Russians try to ignore their lack of comfort. Millions still live in communist-designed prefabricated homes.

Now Eastern Europeans crammed into drab, clumsily built tower blocks at the whim of former dictators are looking for imaginative ideas to brighten up life in their tiny flats, and architects and developers say the time is ripe for a revamp.

"You go to a place like Yasenevo, just outside of Moscow, with all those old Soviet constructions, and the only question that comes to mind is, 'what were those architects smoking?"' said Denis Sokolov, head of research at the Moscow office of Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate consultancy.

In the space of a few "five-year plans" around the 1960s and 70s, factories churned out millions of blocks of reinforced concrete or panels, and entire villages were moved from clay houses into 10-storey concrete monoliths.

Roughly two decades after the collapse of communism they badly need renovation, which some argue presents an opportunity to make them likeable as well as livable.

"This is really the right point in time to do something significant to these buildings," said Andreas Hermelink of the University of Kassel in Germany, who led a project funded by the European Union to renovate one of Hungary's many such blocks.

"It (would) definitely (have) immense potential for big business, for banks and energy agencies," Hermelink said.