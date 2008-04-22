Szivos seeks family's eighth water polo medal

By Balazs Koranyi

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian water polo standout Marton Szivos will be carrying a big burden of national and family expectations at the Beijing Olympics.

His father and grandfather collected seven Olympic water polo medals, including three golds, between 1948 and 1980, and Marton is poised to make his debut with the defending Olympic champions in August.

Just making it to Beijing is not enough, however, for a country that values only golds and considers water polo not just its national sport but almost its national property.

"Water polo to Hungary is like football to Brazil," said Istvan Szivos Jr, Marton's father who won four Olympic medals. "But it's also a terribly spoiled country which considers silver medal a disappointment."

Marton, 26, has to walk past the family's haul of medals every day in his home.

"I used to look at the medals all the time but not any more," Marton said. "But even if I don't look, they're always in the back of my mind and there's an inner drive in me that I want one, too."

Marton learned to harden up in 2004 when he failed to get into the Olympic team and lost a chance to extend the family legacy. Many thought he had a sure spot on the national squad but he was one of the last players to be cut and had to watch as his friends defended Hungary's Olympic title.