Bears chill out as Cairo zoo reforms

By Cynthia Johnston

CAIRO (Reuters) - Black bears pad around their outdoor cages on a sweltering summer's day at Egypt's flagship zoo, sniffing at air that was once stifling but is suddenly cool and drizzly.

Powerful fans blow chilled mist at the bears, a luxury normally reserved for wealthy human patrons at Egypt's upscale patio cafes. Soon, cold water will flow in pipes beneath the cages, chilling the floors.

"They can breathe. This is improving their lives," senior zookeeper Abdel Razek Mustafa told Reuters as the bears stretched their limbs beneath the fans.

The air-conditioning for bears is part of efforts to revitalise Cairo's scruffy but historical Giza Zoo and help it rejoin a world zoo association after its exclusion in 2004.

Giza Zoo was once among the crown jewels of African zoos. It was commissioned by Khedive Ismail of Egypt's royal family and opened in 1891 to showcase imported flowers, exotic plants and a huge exhibition of African wildlife.

But it has been beset with problems in recent years -- from the slaughter of two camels by night-time intruders to the infection of some birds with the deadly H5N1 avian influenza.

Animal rights activists also complain that the zoo's Victorian-style cages -- some more like display cases than homes for animals -- are too small and dingy, and that the zookeepers know little about animal health.