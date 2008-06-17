Bellamy funds children's academy in Sierra Leone

By Katrina Manson

FREETOWN (Reuters) - West Ham and Wales striker Craig Bellamy is funding a 650,000-pound ($1.26-million) soccer project to help children in Sierra Leone.

Education and community projects will go hand-in-hand with the 14 new leagues and 68 youth teams that Bellamy is also setting up throughout the poor West African country, the player says.

"This trip is to show my face and to show how serious I am," he told reporters beside a beach after a kickabout with fans in the steamy capital Freetown on Sunday.

"It will be my second home. I have no doubt about it."

The academy will be set up on 25 acres of land in the fishing village of Tombo on the country's Atlantic coast while the new leagues will help to spot young potential.

"I want this done properly, to an international level. I don't want any young children, if they have talent, to be overlooked," said Bellamy, 28.

"It will make the national team stronger. There's talent everywhere."