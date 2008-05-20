Bulgaria looks to wrestler Zlateva for gold

By Angel Krasimirov

BELMEKEN, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Raw talent, tough-minded ambition and an attractive personality have made wrestler Stanka Zlateva a hot property at a time when sport in Bulgaria desperately needs new heroes.

Wrestling is hugely popular in Bulgaria, where it has been practiced since ancient times. Women's wrestling, though, is relatively new and will be on the Olympic program for only the second time in Beijing.

"Our sport...is very young and has yet to win fans around the world," twice world champion Zlateva told Reuters. "Women's wrestling is very attractive and I have no doubt that soon many people will turn their attention to it."

Bulgaria is looking to Zlateva, who won her third European title last month, to help restore its reputation at the Olympics.

The Balkan country finished third in the medals table at the boycott-hit 1980 Moscow Olympics but lost ground after the fall of communism in 1989 and won only two gold medals in Athens four years ago, neither of them in wrestling -- a sport which has given Bulgaria 16 Olympic and 52 world titles.

Men's wrestling was a feature of the ancient Olympics and has been on the program since the first modern Games in 1896. Wrestler Nikola Stanchev became Bulgaria's first Olympic champion when he won gold at the Melbourne Games in 1956.

Zlateva's coach Simeon Shterev knows that his charge, Bulgaria's athlete of the year in 2007, will be under pressure from the media and sports officials at home when she competes in Beijing in August.