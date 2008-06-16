Global price rises jar Zanzibar paradise

By Hereward Holland

STONETOWN, Zanzibar (Reuters) - Clasping his homemade harpoon gun in one hand, Kassim Vimbi dives noiselessly into the emerald water off Zanzibar.

Moments later he surfaces, gasping for air, brandishing a writhing octopus over his head in triumph. The dying cephalopod showers him in purple ink.

Normally, Kassim, 25, sells his spoils to local restaurants serving the tourists who visit the island's palm-fringed platinum beaches. He buys rice for his wife and three children with the proceeds.

But the local price of rice has doubled over the past year as world prices have soared.

Like his neighbors, Kassim can now afford only half the amount he bought in the past, sharing the predicament of many across Africa who find their already limited purchasing power has tumbled as food prices have risen.

Zanzibar, a tropical freckle in the Indian Ocean, 35 km (22 miles) from the Tanzanian mainland, is a net importer of food and therefore particularly vulnerable to price increases.

"At the moment we have a global food crisis. We don't produce much. The demand for rice is far higher than domestic production," said Hamis Mussa of Zanzibar's Finance Ministry.